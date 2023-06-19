Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.89M, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The WKSP stock price is -28.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 64.29% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the WKSP stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Worksport Ltd. shares have moved 167.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) have changed 5.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.78% from current levels.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 78.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4,600.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11k and $18k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5,354.50% for the current quarter and 8,788.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.20% over the past 5 years.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.82% with a share float percentage of 8.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Worksport Ltd. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 49627.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71954.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 66892.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 29425.0 shares of worth $46785.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.