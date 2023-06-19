Will Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 56552.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.34M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The MDNA stock price is -208.2% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 34.43% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41550.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MDNA stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved 32.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) have changed -1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.67 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1211.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -501.64% from current levels.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.94%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.60% over the past 5 years.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.01% with a share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 4.35 million shares worth more than $2.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.