Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Future Potential?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.13M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -561.04% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 20.78% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TSHA stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares have moved -66.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed 13.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1588.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.98%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.10% and 57.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 210.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.47% with a share float percentage of 52.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.09 million shares worth more than $2.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 million and represent 2.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $2.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $0.91 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.