Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Future Potential?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 59914.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.01M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -100.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 49.33% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34980.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the RGLS stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 9.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed -7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from current levels.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.00% and 18.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 42.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.60%.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.39% with a share float percentage of 54.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regulus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $2.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 million and represent 11.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 17.17% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $4.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.6 million shares of worth $3.74 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 15.42% of company’s outstanding stock.