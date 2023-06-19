Why Should You Consider Adding SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) To Your Portfolio?

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) has seen 70402.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.60M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The SABS stock price is -87.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 57.47% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) trade information

Sporting -3.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SABS stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 47.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) have changed 2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -359.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.85% from current levels.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $550k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.35 million and $3.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -93.50% for the current quarter and -84.70% for the next.

SABS Dividends

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.14% with a share float percentage of 11.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Premier Bank with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, First Premier Bank held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.