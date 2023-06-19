Why Should You Add Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) To Your Portfolio?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 79344.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.70M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -10.14% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -1162.1% off its 52-week high price of $15.65 and 10.48% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.89K shares.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting -10.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LKCO stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 11.43%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved -72.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed -6.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $1.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.16% from current levels.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.28% over the past 6 months.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 2.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sicart Associates LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 36713.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77097.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.