Why Should You Add LianBio (LIAN) To Your Portfolio?

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.61M, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.23% during that session. The LIAN stock price is -30.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 57.03% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LianBio (LIAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Sporting -4.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LIAN stock price touched $2.49 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, LianBio shares have moved 51.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) have changed -1.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 76870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.11 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -502.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.9% from current levels.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LianBio shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.82%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.20% and -60.00% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 45.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.60%.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.39% with a share float percentage of 81.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LianBio having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 57.56 million shares worth more than $112.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 53.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 2.12 million shares of worth $3.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.