Why Should We Buy VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock?

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has a beta value of 3.99 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.70M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 9.99% during that session. The VVPR stock price is -160.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 68.49% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 711.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Sporting 9.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VVPR stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, VivoPower International PLC shares have moved 196.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) have changed 15.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -584.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -584.93% from current levels.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 105.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.02% with a share float percentage of 18.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VivoPower International PLC having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 43254.0 shares worth more than $19031.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 27588.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12138.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.