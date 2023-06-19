Why Should We Buy Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) Stock?

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.90M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The MIRO stock price is -209.38% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 43.12% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MIRO stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 32.03%. Year-to-date, Miromatrix Medical Inc. shares have moved -46.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) have changed 50.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -837.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.5% from current levels.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Miromatrix Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.59%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.50% and 35.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.00%.

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Miromatrix Medical Inc.