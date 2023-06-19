Why Should LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) Be In Your Portfolio?

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.00M, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The LUXH stock price is -60.26% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 60.26% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LUXH stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, LuxUrban Hotels Inc. shares have moved 83.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) have changed 2.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 45770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.25%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 183.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.61 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -393.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

LUXH Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 3.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LuxUrban Hotels Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ancora Advisors, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Ancora Advisors, LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 82453.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ancora MicroCap Fd and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 38243.0 shares of worth $65009.0 while later fund manager owns 6654.0 shares of worth $16601.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.