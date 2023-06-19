Why Invest In Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Stock?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 88546.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.79M, closed the last trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 5.23% during that session. The POAI stock price is -283.43% off its 52-week high price of $13.88 and 31.77% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79600.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Sporting 5.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the POAI stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have moved -40.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have changed 25.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $100.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2662.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2662.43% from current levels.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $372k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $456k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $350k and $314k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.30% for the current quarter and 45.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.20% over the past 5 years.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.82% with a share float percentage of 6.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32301.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 69297.0 shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 35680.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.