Why Do You Need To Add InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) To Your Portfolio?

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.09M, closed the last trade at $2.38 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 16.10% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -0.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 65.97% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) trade information

Sporting 16.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NSPR stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, InspireMD Inc. shares have moved 176.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) have changed 35.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 38940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InspireMD Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 110.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.77%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.20% and 60.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.53 million and $1.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.20% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

NSPR Dividends

InspireMD Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.86% with a share float percentage of 2.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InspireMD Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 26762.0 shares worth more than $30241.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hollencrest Capital Management, with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22600.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 16667.0 shares of worth $14325.0 while later fund manager owns 14051.0 shares of worth $16158.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.