Why Do You Need To Add ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) To Your Portfolio?

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 73834.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.30M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant -0.66% during that session. The AEY stock price is -270.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and 11.29% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 94.65K shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AEY stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares have moved -57.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) have changed 7.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 506.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years.

AEY Dividends

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.68% with a share float percentage of 9.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 96423.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 96416.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.