Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)?

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.20M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.76% during that session. The TMPO stock price is -3784.62% off its 52-week high price of $15.15 and 41.03% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Sporting 6.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TMPO stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 21.98%. Year-to-date, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) have changed 59.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1182.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.89% with a share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Private Investments, LLC with over 5.35 million shares worth more than $4.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Point72 Private Investments, LLC held 17.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 15037.0 shares of worth $19397.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.