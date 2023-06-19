Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 57913.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.81M, closed the last trade at $5.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -12.11% during that session. The ELOX stock price is -243.47% off its 52-week high price of $19.20 and 69.59% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74490.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.55.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Sporting -12.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ELOX stock price touched $5.59 or saw a rise of 26.25%. Year-to-date, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 207.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have changed -39.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 68170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -794.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -794.45% from current levels.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 116.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.85%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.70% and 47.50% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.50% over the past 5 years.

ELOX Dividends

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.97% with a share float percentage of 44.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SilverArc Capital Management, LLC with over 54075.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, SilverArc Capital Management, LLC held 2.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 52355.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 20636.0 shares of worth $37557.0 while later fund manager owns 16840.0 shares of worth $30648.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.