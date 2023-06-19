Why Buy Stock In ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 95821.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.00M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The NDRA stock price is -406.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NDRA stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares have moved -63.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) have changed 10.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 53210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1233.33% from current levels.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.