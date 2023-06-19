Why Acquire Shares Of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.50M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.74% during that session. The CNTX stock price is -95.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.52 and 63.57% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.80K shares.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Sporting 5.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CNTX stock price touched $1.29. Year-to-date, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 97.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) have changed 136.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.56, which means that the shares’ value could drop -130.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.56 while the price target rests at a high of $0.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 56.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.59% from current levels.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Context Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.54%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.80% with a share float percentage of 25.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Context Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is swisspartners Ltd., with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $68955.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.