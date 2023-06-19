When Will Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Be Worth Investing In?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.91M, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -656.76% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 12.43% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TNXP stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 7.04%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -24.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -2.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2096.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -872.97% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.23%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.00% and 45.00% for the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.