When Will Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) Be Worth Investing In?

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the last trade at $9.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.60% during that session. The EVEX stock price is -35.57% off its 52-week high price of $13.34 and 48.17% above the 52-week low of $5.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94080.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) trade information

Sporting -1.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the EVEX stock price touched $9.84 or saw a rise of 9.39%. Year-to-date, Eve Holding Inc. shares have moved 36.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) have changed 21.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 82390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.10, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.86% from current levels.

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eve Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.67%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -140.00% and 7.10% for the next quarter.

EVEX Dividends

Eve Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.39% with a share float percentage of 13.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eve Holding Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 85689.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.