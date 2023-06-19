When Does Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) Become A Good Investment?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) has seen 71312.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.47% during that session. The VEEE stock price is -315.09% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 42.92% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

Sporting 5.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VEEE stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Twin Vee Powercats Co. shares have moved 15.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) have changed 32.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 19690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -277.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -277.36% from current levels.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.37% over the past 6 months.

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.22% with a share float percentage of 80.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twin Vee Powercats Co. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $1.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 39000.0 shares of worth $71370.0 while later fund manager owns 34923.0 shares of worth $63909.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.