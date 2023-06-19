When Does Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Become A Good Investment?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) has seen 78537.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.54M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.49% during that session. The OTMO stock price is -244.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.31 and 47.37% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Sporting -2.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the OTMO stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -6.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) have changed -9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.42 while the price target rests at a high of $0.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.53% from current levels.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.88%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 188.50%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.94% with a share float percentage of 59.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mithaq Capital Spc with over 34.6 million shares worth more than $16.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Mithaq Capital Spc held 24.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 5.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.74% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 42044.0 shares of worth $23965.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.