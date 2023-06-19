When Does Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Become A Good Investment?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 94922.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.33M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -3931.73% off its 52-week high price of $83.86 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Sporting 6.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GNLN stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 18.43%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have moved -27.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed -36.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 5900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -861.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -260.58% from current levels.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.50%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.50% and 97.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.64 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $39.92 million and $28.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -43.30% for the current quarter and -24.00% for the next.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings Inc. The top two institutional holders are AXS Investments, LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AXS Investments, LLC held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 66054.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 79967.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.