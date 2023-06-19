What Are The Chances Of Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Being A Good Investment?

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.32M, closed the last trade at $4.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The DSP stock price is -38.38% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 30.92% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.66K shares.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the DSP stock price touched $4.56 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Viant Technology Inc. shares have moved 13.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have changed -1.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.77.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viant Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.20% and 45.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.21 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $51.2 million and $48.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.90% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.54% with a share float percentage of 52.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viant Technology Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $8.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invenomic Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.49 million and represent 5.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.20% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $5.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $3.51 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.28% of company’s outstanding stock.