What Are The Chances Of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) Being A Good Investment?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of -2.87 and has seen 70220.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.90M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.77% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -145.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.41 and 24.49% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Sporting -5.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SGBX stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. shares have moved -28.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed 12.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -512.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -512.24% from current levels.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.97% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.88 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.53% with a share float percentage of 15.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe & Green Holdings Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Group One Trading, L.P. with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $0.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Group One Trading, L.P. held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 2.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.