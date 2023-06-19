Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Arbe Robotics Ltd.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.69M, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -9.32% during that session. The ARBE stock price is -179.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.87 and 34.4% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 172.01K shares.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Sporting -9.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ARBE stock price touched $2.82 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares have moved -17.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) have changed 39.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.03%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $460k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.36% with a share float percentage of 54.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbe Robotics Ltd. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $4.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.47 million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 73871.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 30506.0 shares of worth $0.21 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.