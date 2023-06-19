Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) Lower

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant -0.38% during that session. The LIFW stock price is -529.17% off its 52-week high price of $3.02 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LIFW stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, MSP Recovery Inc. shares have moved -70.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) have changed -2.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -525.0% from current levels.

MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.74% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $303.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 132.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.63% with a share float percentage of -45.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MSP Recovery Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.22 million shares worth more than $3.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.9 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $2.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.