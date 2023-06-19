Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Lower

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has seen 56289.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.41M, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The FLGC stock price is -593.99% off its 52-week high price of $25.40 and 19.95% above the 52-week low of $2.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Sporting 6.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the FLGC stock price touched $3.66. Year-to-date, Flora Growth Corp. shares have moved -19.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have changed -20.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 36630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -446.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -446.45% from current levels.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flora Growth Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.24%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flora Growth Corp. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $2.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.98 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.