Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Lower

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.61M, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The BIOC stock price is -1780.83% off its 52-week high price of $36.30 and 16.06% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 158.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Sporting 7.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BIOC stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Biocept Inc. shares have moved -87.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have changed -64.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 62050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $330.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $330.00 while the price target rests at a high of $330.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16998.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16998.45% from current levels.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -73.40%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -890.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6458.0 shares worth more than $12463.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5263.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10157.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.