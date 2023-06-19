Wall Street Was Disappointed By Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS)’s -4.08% Stock Price Decline

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) has seen 96415.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.52M, closed the last trade at $10.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -4.08% during that session. The VGAS stock price is -107.92% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 57.33% above the 52-week low of $4.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39570.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.10K shares.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) trade information

Sporting -4.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VGAS stock price touched $10.10 or saw a rise of 18.88%. Year-to-date, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. shares have moved 10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) have changed 126.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 31210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.79% over the past 6 months.

VGAS Dividends

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 140.10% with a share float percentage of 414.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verde Clean Fuels Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bluescape Energy Partners LLC with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $8.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with the holding of over 75000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.