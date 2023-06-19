Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) has seen 80864.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.60M, closed the last trade at $4.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The VMAR stock price is -111.3% off its 52-week high price of $8.79 and 19.47% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Sporting -3.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VMAR stock price touched $4.16 or saw a rise of 18.43%. Year-to-date, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares have moved -9.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) have changed 6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 2690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.02 while the price target rests at a high of $8.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.79% from current levels.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.06%, compared to -7.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023.

VMAR Dividends

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.65% with a share float percentage of 6.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vision Marine Technologies Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are swisspartners Ltd. with over 47953.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, swisspartners Ltd. held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 26802.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 26802.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 5949.0 shares of worth $25283.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.