U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) has seen 62933.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.77M, closed the last trade at $11.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The USGO stock price is -47.98% off its 52-week high price of $17.24 and 28.67% above the 52-week low of $8.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51350.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) trade information

Sporting -4.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the USGO stock price touched $11.65 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, U.S. GoldMining Inc. shares have moved 28.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) have changed -18.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 85870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.3% from current levels.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) estimates and forecasts

USGO Dividends

U.S. GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. GoldMining Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.