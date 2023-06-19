TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has seen 98555.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17M, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -1139.22% off its 52-week high price of $31.60 and 2.75% above the 52-week low of $2.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 178.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the RNAZ stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 8.93%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -81.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -58.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 27120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -135.29% from current levels.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.56%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 3784.0 shares worth more than $25617.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sheets Smith Wealth Management, with the holding of over 3000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20310.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.