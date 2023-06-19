ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) investors to reap big returns again

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 79927.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The THMO stock price is -1600.0% off its 52-week high price of $22.78 and 23.13% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.16K shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the THMO stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 3.6%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -58.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -25.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 38900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -273.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -273.13% from current levels.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.30% over the past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.92% with a share float percentage of 3.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 35200.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92224.0 and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 2709.0 shares of worth $8668.0 while later fund manager owns 1538.0 shares of worth $4952.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.