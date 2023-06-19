TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant -0.31% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -3506.56% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 1.64% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 302.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting -0.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TCBP stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 14.07%. Year-to-date, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares have moved -84.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed -27.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 45200.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.61 while the price target rests at a high of $5.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -819.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -819.67% from current levels.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.00%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.97% with a share float percentage of 7.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 12.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 7000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11200.0 and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.