T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.63% Fall

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.40M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.63% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -535.48% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Sporting -6.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IDAI stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 19.63%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc. shares have moved -35.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed -4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -222.58% from current levels.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.57% with a share float percentage of 7.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T Stamp Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50334.0 shares worth more than $78017.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14471.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22430.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 14448.0 shares of worth $22394.0 while later fund manager owns 14367.0 shares of worth $22268.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.