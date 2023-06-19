Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Gains 3.45%, Causing Bears To Win

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The STAF stock price is -992.11% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 14.47% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the STAF stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 19.18%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have moved -72.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed -36.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 25430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1215.79% from current levels.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.54%, compared to -19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -82.50% and 84.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $49.89 million and $59.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.80% for the current quarter and 12.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.20% over the past 5 years.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.97% with a share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30990.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47414.0 and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 15190.0 shares of worth $42835.0 while later fund manager owns 8115.0 shares of worth $22884.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.