Spark Networks SE (LOV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 87750.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.40M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant 0.43% during that session. The LOV stock price is -369.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 36.59% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 113.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LOV stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Spark Networks SE shares have moved 26.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) have changed -13.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.93% from current levels.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spark Networks SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.69%, compared to 28.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spark Networks SE