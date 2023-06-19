Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.80M, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 14.71% during that session. The SONM stock price is -8.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 65.81% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 310.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sporting 14.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SONM stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 3.31%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved 175.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed 7.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 87770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1609.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1609.4% from current levels.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 141.44% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.63% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sicart Associates LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 44318.0 shares of worth $19588.0 while later fund manager owns 40817.0 shares of worth $17339.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.