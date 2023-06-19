Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.78M, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.60% during that session. The SLNO stock price is -29.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.20 and 82.18% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 102.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Sporting -4.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SLNO stock price touched $4.77 or saw a rise of 20.23%. Year-to-date, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 140.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have changed 10.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 98910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.71% from current levels.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 418.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.42%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 30.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 50.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.03% with a share float percentage of 45.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 1.2 million shares worth more than $2.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Carlyle Group Inc. held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 49939.0 shares of worth $98879.0 while later fund manager owns 17554.0 shares of worth $35634.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.