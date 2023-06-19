Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) has seen 75707.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.77M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EM stock price is -58.95% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart Share Global Limited (EM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the EM stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Smart Share Global Limited shares have moved -16.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) have changed -0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 39760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.34 while the price target rests at a high of $20.07. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2012.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -777.89% from current levels.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.69 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $102.42 million and $95.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.00% for the current quarter and 60.20% for the next.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart Share Global Limited