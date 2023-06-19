Small Cap Stock Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The VS stock price is -1861.4% off its 52-week high price of $11.18 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VS stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, Versus Systems Inc. shares have moved 17.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) have changed -7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.67 while the price target rests at a high of $0.67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.54% from current levels.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Versus Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.23%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.80% and 87.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $480k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $237.41k and $309k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.90% for the current quarter and 55.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.00% with a share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Versus Systems Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $58726.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. held 1.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 39522.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21737.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.