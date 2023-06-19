Small Cap Stock Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Is A Buy – Analysts

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.05 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.30M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.39% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -242.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting -3.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SBFM stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -16.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed -5.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.00% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19200.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.