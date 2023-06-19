Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.80M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The SBIG stock price is -671.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 69.23% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 211.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SBIG stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares have moved 4.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) have changed -11.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.31% from current levels.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.05%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.60% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.58 million and $7.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.40% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.10% with a share float percentage of 63.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpringBig Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64130.0 and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.