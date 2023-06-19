Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI)

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $814.88M, closed the last trade at $7.33 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The ALTI stock price is -288.68% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 47.07% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.60K shares.

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ALTI stock price touched $7.33 or saw a rise of 7.8%. Year-to-date, AlTi Global Inc. shares have moved -32.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) have changed 35.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ALTI Dividends

AlTi Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.78% with a share float percentage of 85.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AlTi Global Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $3.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.72 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.