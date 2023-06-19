Shares Of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Declined -16.80% In One Month

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 57128.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.80M, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -9.57% during that session. The MDIA stock price is -537.5% off its 52-week high price of $6.63 and 2.88% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75420.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.56K shares.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Sporting -9.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MDIA stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 41.0%. Year-to-date, MediaCo Holding Inc. shares have moved -9.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) have changed -16.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 3530.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.40% over the past 6 months.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.27% with a share float percentage of 87.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediaCo Holding Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 16.8 million shares worth more than $19.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Standard General L.P. held 82.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33799.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39206.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 11191.0 shares of worth $13093.0 while later fund manager owns 9137.0 shares of worth $10690.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.