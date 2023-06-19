Shares Of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Inclined 36.36% In One Month

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $259.40M, closed the last trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The IMMP stock price is -85.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.90 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Sporting -1.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IMMP stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, Immutep Limited shares have moved 20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) have changed 36.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.86 while the price target rests at a high of $18.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -778.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -83.81% from current levels.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immutep Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.74%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 743.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.67 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2016. Year-ago sales stood $316.44k and $316.44k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 743.80% for the current quarter and 743.80% for the next.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 6.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immutep Limited having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 1.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Vector Equity Port and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 20551.0 shares of worth $40074.0 while later fund manager owns 18722.0 shares of worth $30516.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.