Shares Of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Gain 29.22% In A Month

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.79M, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -570.16% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BIOR stock price touched $4.29 or saw a rise of 31.8%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 30.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed 29.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1415.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.76% from current levels.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.53%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.20%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.22% with a share float percentage of 43.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biora Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 1.69 million shares worth more than $4.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 14.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 74323.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.