Shares In IperionX Limited (IPX) 67.62% Up, YTD

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.27M, closed the last trade at $7.92 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The IPX stock price is -134.47% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 45.71% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IperionX Limited (IPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IPX stock price touched $7.92 or saw a rise of 57.35%. Year-to-date, IperionX Limited shares have moved 67.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) have changed 25.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.50 while the price target rests at a high of $24.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -209.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -209.34% from current levels.

IperionX Limited (IPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 40.93% over the past 6 months.

IPX Dividends

IperionX Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.37% with a share float percentage of 1.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IperionX Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $1.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 10000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51207.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.