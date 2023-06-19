SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -10.99% Fall

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 68845.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.80M, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -10.99% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -70.52% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 40.64% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.64K shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting -10.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LEDS stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 13.45%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 56.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 19.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 78500.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1095.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1095.22% from current levels.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.40% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 11.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.66% with a share float percentage of 2.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 40095.0 shares worth more than $85807.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 19100.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40875.0 and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.