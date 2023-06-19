Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.50M, closed the last trade at $5.56 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 5.10% during that session. The PRLD stock price is -60.07% off its 52-week high price of $8.90 and 23.38% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 87270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.21K shares.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Sporting 5.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the PRLD stock price touched $5.56 or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have moved -7.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have changed -11.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.84%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.60% and -6.30% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -0.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.18% with a share float percentage of 83.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 15.72 million shares worth more than $89.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 32.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 10.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.71 million and represent 21.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $8.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $4.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.